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"You shouldn't feel sorry for Ukraine"
The nation is a victim. The people refuse to be.
11 hrs ago
•
Joxley
26
2
4
Small Tents
Party purges and purity spirals
Jul 17
•
Joxley
6
Some things still matter
Scandals, by-elections and reasons for sticking to the rules
Jul 10
•
Joxley
10
1
Regeneration Game
What does it really mean, when the old jobs can't come back
Jul 3
•
Joxley
5
1
June 2026
Falling short
What three parties tell us about the right
Jun 19
•
Joxley
13
2
2
Deferral Nation
Britain's defence problem is a political will problem
Jun 12
•
Joxley
6
1
Outdated maps
The problem of politicians not updating their world view
Jun 5
•
Joxley
7
2
May 2026
The Pact Trap
Why intra-bloc alliances remain unlikely
May 29
•
Joxley
5
Have the Tories noticed they lost?
Local elections response - delusion or resignation?
May 15
•
Joxley
12
1
2
The Kemi Paradox
Popular leader, unpopular party - what gives?
May 8
•
Joxley
7
1
Springtime for Cranks
Insurgent parties, and the challenge of keeping the wrong people out
May 1
•
Joxley
13
1
April 2026
Some Bad Things Have to Happen
On harm, prohibition, and liberalism
Apr 24
•
Joxley
8
1
© 2026 John Oxley
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