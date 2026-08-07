It has been a bit of a week for reckonings and scandals. Cambridge Professor Jason Arday has resigned from his position amid a plagiarism scandal. The Conservative Party has had to wrestle with the Bonehill-Paine debacle, following their selection of a former neo-Nazi as a candidate. Meanwhile, the right-wing press has made much of Louise Haigh’s return to power. A key ally of Andy Burnham, she was sacked from the previous government for issues relating to her prior conviction for fraud by false representation. Finally, in all this, the earthly demise of Rod Liddle has prompted outpourings of scorn and praise, and reflections on how we remember those who have passed on.

Each of these is a story of propriety and standards. They raise questions about who we allow into privileged positions, and what we hold them accountable for. It is sometimes argued that we shouldn’t judge people on their actions or opinions. That’s ultimately nonsense. What people do, what they say, what they believe – are all indicative of character. No one can produce a character reference from the future. This judgment is particularly true when it comes to public life. Positions of public importance and service need to be safeguarded, and while it is probably undemocratic to outright ban people from standing or seeking office, we should expect norms and standards to do it for us.